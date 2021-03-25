Cookoff/Spring Carnival March 27 to benefit Delcambre Project Graduation

A fundraiser for Delcambre's Class of 2021 Project Graduation will be held March 27 from 9 am to 6 pm.

The event being held at the Delcambre Shrimp Festival Grounds will have multiple things to do for the whole family with a cook off, craft show, dessert cook off, Easter egg hunt, take pics with the Easter bunny, raffle, cake bingo, fun jumps, music and more.

Click here to sign up for the cook offs, rent a craft booth, or more information on the fundraiser.

Funds raised will go to Delcambre's Project Graduation.

