Coast Guard rescues two boaters missing near Iberia Parish

The Coast Guard rescued two mariners early Saturday morning who were lost near Iberia Parish.

Watchstanders received the report Friday at about 5:40 p.m. that an overdue 15-foot skiff boat with two people aboard had become disoriented and was lost in the area. An urgent marine information broadcast was issued and watchstanders directed a rescue crew from Air Station New Orleans to assist.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded and located the missing mariners around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. They deployed a rescue swimmer once on scene, and the aircrew hoisted the mariners. They were then transported to Acadiana Regional Airport.

There were no reported injuries or medical concerns, the Coast Guard says.

