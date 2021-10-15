Closed since March 2020, Shadows on the Teche reopens for tours

On Saturday, the Shadows on the Teche is reopening for tours, something that hasn't happened since March 2020.

Only admission to the home's gardens has been open to the public.

While closed, Shadows says that staff say they has been working to better their tour program to tell a more "complete story" of the Shadows on the Teche site.

On October 16, the site will reopen from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a special tour rate of $5 for adults and seniors, $3 for ages 6-17 and students with college ID, and free for children under 6.

Tours will begin at the Shadows Visitor Center located on 320 E. Main Street every 20 minutes from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Shadows says tour availability is limited. Visitors are advised to purchase tickets online. Find more information here.

Masks are required on all tours and when unable to social distance in the gardens

