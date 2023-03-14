The City of New Iberia announces the kickoff of its anti-violence campaign “No More Silence, Stop Gun Violence.”

The mission of this program is to involve the residents of New Iberia in assisting the New Iberia Police Department in stepping up to do what’s important to help New Iberia become a safer place to raise a family.

We must rally together to stop these senseless acts of crime. Phase One of this campaign involves anti-violence campaign ads from active members of the community to let everyone know that “No More Silence, Stop Gun Violence” is important to our community. You may have already started to see the videos!

If you would like to get involved with this initiative, please share these advertisements on social media, or pick up a yard sign from City Hall to show everyone that you agree that enough is enough!

For more information, visit the city’s website at https://www.cityofnewiberia.com and click on the “No More Silence, Stop Gun Violence” logo.