City councilman calls for end to violence

NEW IBERIA — Police are continuing to investigate a double homicide after an overnight shooting Thursday in the 700 block of Mississippi Street in New Iberia.

"It's heart wrenching. it makes you wonder, makes you worry, when is it going to stop, who is next," Councilman Marlon Lewis said.

According to police, Keondre Carlisle, 18, of New Iberia and Cortez Montgomery, 20, of Breaux Bridge were shot and killed on Mississippi Street. They say that the investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody at this time.

"If you feel as though your friend, your brother, your family member has committed a crime as grievous as this, you have an obligation to say something," added Lewis. "Next it could be your life."

Councilman Lewis is asking people to put the guns down and end the violence.

"It seems like gun violence, black on black crime has became the new spectator sport. We see, we don't say, then we applaud," Lewis said.

A family member of Cortez Montgomery tells KATC the victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time. They say they were picking up a friend when they were shot to death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department.