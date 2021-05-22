Churches participate in global worship event

Several New Iberia churches participated in a global worship event Saturday.

'March for Jesus' aims to bring together "different churches, different nationalities, a chorus of millions for the audience of one," organizers say.

First started in the 90s, Iberia Parish participated until the early 2000s. But this year, churches in the parish decided to join in once again "in light of the global turmoil," according to church leaders.

Sponsored by Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation, local organizers expected at least seven churches to participate in this year's march, including World of Hope World Outreach Church.

Participants gathered at the Iberia Parish Courthouse and then marched to Bank Ave. park, where there was a short praise rally/program.

