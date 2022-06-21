Child safety seat events planned

The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting two events to help folks install car seats for kids.

It is estimated that upwards of 96 percent of safety seats are installed incorrectly. That can lead to injuries in a crash, so the LDH is offering two sessions in New Iberia in the coming weeks to ensure your car seat is installed right.

Nationally-certified technicians can help you pick out a seat, make sure it is installed correctly, and show you how the child should be using the seat.

The two upcoming sessions are:

Monday, June 27, 2022

12:00pm—3:00pm

715 B Weldon Street

New Iberia, Louisiana

Friday, July 08, 2022

12:00pm—3:00pm

715 B Weldon Street

New Iberia, Louisiana

