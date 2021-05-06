Changes to Iberia-Vermilion parish lines settled

After years of discussion, the Iberia and Vermilion parish governments have agreed upon a new parish line, the Daily Iberian is reporting.

The new boundary moves the line approximately 1,000 feet to the west, giving Iberia Parish more property along Coteau Road north of Lake Peigneur, the newspaper reports.

Two neighborhoods, Champagne Estates and Parc Perdue, originally were in Iberia Parish. Those 600 residents now will be in Vermilion Parish, the paper reports. We wondered if the change would affect where the kids living there go to school, but Vermilion Superintendent Tommy Byler tells us those neighborhoods already were zoned for Vermilion Parish.

Parish officials from both areas told the Iberian that the timeline for transitioning those folks to a different parish hasn't been decided yet, but they're working it.

To see the Daily Iberian's whole story, click here.