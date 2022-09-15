Catholic High Students offer helping hands in local food drive

The shelves at St. Francis Diner in New Iberia are a bit more full tonight.

The community-based organization that provides free meals to the hungry is supported by numerous area churches, businesses, civic organizations and caring neighbors.

The Diner has recently been operating five days a week, serving adults and children since June 1, 2022, bouncing back from previous pandemic restrictions.

After hearing about the food shortage that caused St. Francis Diner to close for a week to catch up on replenishment, students at Catholic High held a food drive.

The Catholic High food drive collected over 45-hundred canned goods. The food was delivered to the Diner on Wednesday morning.

St. Francis Diner welcomes donations such as canned goods, dry beans, spaghetti, rice and paper goods. Monetary donations can be sent to P.O. Box 9106 New Iberia, Louisiana 70562-9106.

