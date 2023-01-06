Catholic High School celebrates the feast of the Epiphany

As some may think the end of Christmas day marks the end of Christmas….

Well Epiphany— is the official end of the Christmas season 12 days after the 25 of December.

And also moves the church from the holiday season into the ordinary time of the year.

KATC stopped by Catholic High school in New Iberia to see how their school celebrates the holiday.

Epiphany, also known as the twelfth day of Christmas and the day Jesus, was paid a visit by the three wise men. After his birth, dating back to about 361 A.D.

With three gifts gold a symbol of kings, frankincense a perfume representing divinity, and myrrh an anointing oil symbolizing death.

Justin Conover, a theology teacher at Catholic High School in New Iberia says the school not only teaches their students about its history but practices its teachings in a feast. Similar to their weekly Mass that will take place on Sunday.

“Each year the theology teachers here at catholic high school. will walk our students through. The liturgical year looks at both the feast. but also how long those seasons are. the color the coordinates with that liturgical season. and the saint we celebrate throughout the liturgical year.”

Deacon Roland Johnlouis with the Diocese of Lafayette, says every church could practice the day differently—however it’s a day many can relate to.

“It's important because it helps regular people to connect with liturgical teachings in the church. You don’t have to be a cleric to understand and actively participate in the solemnities and feast that come on the liturgical calendar,” Johnlouis said.

Principle of Catholic High School, Kyle Bourque says with holiday comes a celebration.

“This is a moment in time where the pagans were like wow this guy [Jesus] is really something. He's incredible, let's have a party, '' Principal of Catholic High School Kyle Bourque said.

“It's not just Christmas and Easter where we should cook a turkey. Cook one on the feast of the Epiphany, Bourque added.

That party for many in Acadiana being Mardi Gras—Where representation of the three kings with a King Cake, Mardi Gras colors, finding of baby Jesus in the king cake, still lives on.

