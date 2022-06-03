Cargill to begin closure of Avery Island salt mine

Cargill says they will begin the process of closing the salt mine located on Avery Island in Iberia Parish prompting the closure of the mine and surrounding area.

A spokesperson for Cargill tells KATC that the process will begin on June 6, 2022. The company will fill the mine with water. They say the move marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to safely close the oldest operating salt mine in the United States.

The intent to close the mine was originally announced by the company in January of 2021. Read that story here

Mine closure activities are expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

Cargill says the process is expected to take 45 days, followed by an additional 30 days of monitoring to ensure the safety of the area. All residents and regular visitors to the island have been informed that no unauthorized personnel will be allowed within an 800-foot radius of the mine footprint during this time.

All Tabasco operations and tourist attractions are outside the 800-foot radius and will remain accessible, they say.

"Cargill is committed to the safety of our employees and the community as we work to close the mine. For over 25 years, we have been proud to be part of the Avery Island and New Iberia communities. We thank our employees and community partners who have supported us in the operation of the mine over that time."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel