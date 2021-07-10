Boil advisory lifted in Jeanerette

The boil advisory issued this week for the Jeanerette Water System has been lifted.

Officials say the advisory was rescinded as of Saturday, July 10, after water samples collected on July 9 were cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health.

The advisory was issued Thursday after the Water System experienced problems with the water supply and had a system-wide loss of pressure.

