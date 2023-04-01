Boil advisory issued for town of Jeanerette

The town of Jeanerette is under a boil advisory until further notice.

This is because of a water main break within the city, according to city officials. They tell KATC the town's water will be shut off for at least the next one to two hours while repairs are being made.

All affected residents are to boil their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing their teeth, using it for food preparation, or rinsing foods. Water must be boiled for one full minute in a clean container. That minute starts after the water has already been brought to a rolling boil.

KATC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

