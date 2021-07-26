Body found on Avery Island Road identified as New Iberia woman

UPDATE: The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has released the identity of the body found Sunday on Avery Island Road.

Officials say the woman has been identified as 56-year-old Teresa Miller of New Iberia.

They say all other information is pending autopsy findings and law enforcement investigation.

On Sunday, deputies released additional information in the case.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, and found Miller's body.

Detectives with the IPSO Bureau of Investigation began an investigation and applied for an arrest warrant for Kent Broussard, 43, of Youngsville.

Broussard was booked Sunday with obstruction of justice and failure to seek assistance.

Broussard was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Additional charges are pending, following an autopsy by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.