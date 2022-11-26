Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Iberia Parish Crash

New Iberia - On November 25, 2022, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Bull Island Road just east of LA Hwy 682 (Lake Peigneur Road) in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores of New Iberia.

The preliminary investigation revealed Flores was traveling south in the northbound lanes of travel on Bull Island Road. At the same time, the driver of a 1989 Ford Ranger was traveling south on Bull Island Road. Prior to the crash, an uninvolved vehicle that was traveling north on Bull Island Road caused Flores to steer his bicycle into the southbound lane of travel. Upon doing so, Flores was struck by the Ford, which caused him to be ejected from the bicycle.

Flores, who was not wearing an approved helmet and whose bicycle was not equipped with any lamps or reflective materials, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was not injured. A breath sample was obtained from the driver of the Ford which indicated no alcohol in his system. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that motorists can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and reflective materials. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.