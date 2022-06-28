Baldwin market offers transportation to Jeanerette shoppers

The Raintree Market in Baldwin is offering transportation to their store to help Jeanerette residents who lost their only grocery store in a fire.

Mac's Sugar City Market burned a couple of weeks ago, leaving many residents without a grocery store they can get to. To read about the fire, click here.

Raintree is offering to pick up Jeanerette residents, take them to their store, and bring them back to Jeanerette.

On July 5, Jeanerette residents who want to take the trip should meet at parking lot at Mac's Sugar City at 9 a.m. Once at Raintree, they'll have an hour to shop.

If there's a huge response, an additional pick-up will be arranged.

The bus has limited space, and space needs to be set aside for groceries, too.

The trip is for adults only, and organizers are hoping everyone can be considerate so that as many households can be accommodated.

If you want more information you can call the Raintree Market at 337-578-6035 and ask for Countice.