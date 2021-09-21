Auction being held to support injured New Iberia firefighters

The Louisiana State Firemen's Association is helping out a local fire department, raising money for their injured crew.

In July, three New Iberia firefighters were injured in a gas explosion at a local business. The association shared a link to an auction with items that can be bid on.

Items include gift baskets, travel items, and art. Proceeds will go to the injured New Iberia Fire Department crew members.

To bid on items, click here

In August, State Fire Marshal Butch Browning met with Isaac Zamora and Capt. Gary Simone who were two of the injured firefighters.

Local groups have held numerous fundraisers for the injured firefighters since the incident occurred.

