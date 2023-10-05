Arrest made in fatal carjacking

A juvenile has been booked in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night.

A 20-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Iberia Street. Police say he was in the store when some people drove up and tried to steal his car.

The victim went outside to confront the thief, and someone inside the car the thief arrived in began shooting at the victim, police say.

The vehicle fled the scene, traveling north on Iberia Street, while the thief fled south in the victim's vehicle. Police found the victim's vehicle abandoned less than a block away from the store.

This week, detectives identified the person who shot the victim, and arrested him and booked him with first-degree murder, three counts attempted first-degree murder and other charges. The suspect is a juvenile, police say, and he's being held in a juvenile detention center.

Police ask citizens to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking here.