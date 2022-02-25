Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Arrangements set for 6-year-old boy killed in New Iberia fire

Elias Vargas - Green Funeral Home.jpg
Green Funeral Home
Elias Vargas - Green Funeral Home.jpg
Posted at 12:56 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:56:01-05

Funeral arrangements have been set for the 6-year-old boy who died in a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon in New Iberia.

A celebration of life ceremony for Elias Michael Vargas will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Twin Gospel Church in Berwick, Louisiana.

Read the full obituary here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.