Arrangements set for 6-year-old boy killed in New Iberia fire

Funeral arrangements have been set for the 6-year-old boy who died in a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon in New Iberia.

A celebration of life ceremony for Elias Michael Vargas will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Twin Gospel Church in Berwick, Louisiana.

Read the full obituary here.

