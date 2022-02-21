Child dies Sunday following mobile home fire in New Iberia

A 6-year-old has died following a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon in New Iberia.

Firefighters with the Iberia Parish Fire District #1 responded to the 2200 block of Hunter Drive at 3:30 pm on February 20 to a report of the fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a six-year-old was rescued from the home and transported to a nearby hospital.

The child later died.

SFM deputies are now investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Deputies say they are working in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

More information will be released as it becomes available, they said.

