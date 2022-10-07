Anderson Middle lockdown lifted

An Iberia Parish school was evacuated on Friday following a social media post concerning a bomb threat.

Anderson Middle School contacted New Iberia Police Department about the post Friday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, the students and staff at Anderson Middle School were relocated to neighboring Johnston Hopkins Elementary while the school was searched by the NIPD, according to Superintendent Heath M. Hulin.

Once the school was cleared, students returned to Anderson Middle School and classes resumed.

During the incident, parents were notified of the threat via the school messenger system. Parents received a second notification once the all clear was given and students were safely back in class.

"We are thankful for the cooperation and partnership with the NIPD and the staff members of Anderson Middle and Johnston Hopkins Elementary to ensure the safety of our children," said Hulin.

The school district will continue to work with local law enforcement to identify the source of this threat and take appropriate action to ensure it does not continue to disrupt our school campuses or student safety.

