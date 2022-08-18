Alabama man sentenced for setting off pipe bombs at Nabors in New Iberia

A Gulf Shores man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of setting off three pipe bombs at Nabors Offshore Corporation in New Iberia.

Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced to 19 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act.

The incident happened in January 2022, when Bozeman drove from his home in Gulf Shores to the Nabors compound in New Iberia. When he got there, Bozeman planted and detonated three pipe bombs.

The bombs were placed at the Nabors signage located near Admiral Doyle Drive, at the main entrance to Nabors' human resource offices, and at the Nabors signage located directly outside of the front door of the Nabors’ main building.

The pipe bombs that he used contained double based smokeless powder inside of galvanized steel pipes and endcaps. These three devices met the definition of destructive devices, commonly referred to as pipe bombs, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at Bozeman’s residence on January 12, 2022 and found in his home additional bomb making materials, a book titled, Flash Powder Cookbook, as well as several rounds of ammunition, firearms and Hogdon smokeless powder. Bozeman admitted to transportation of the bombs from his home in Alabama to Louisiana.

The case was investigated by the ATF and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel.