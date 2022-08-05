Accident claims life of Iberia Parish civil deputy

A car accident has claimed the life of an Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputy.

The crash happened on August 4 just after noon, in the 4400 block of West Admiral Doyle Drive.

Deputies found a vehicle had run off the roadway and into a pond. It was completely submerged. The deputies began rescue attempts but weren't successful. The New Iberia City Marshal Dickie Fremin, the Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1, Acadian Ambulance personnel, the New Iberia Police Department as well as divers with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded.

The body of Felton J. Olivier, 78, a deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Civil Division was recovered from the submerged vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Here's a statement from Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero:

“My deepest condolences go out to the family of Deputy Felton Olivier. On behalf of all the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, we offer our heartfelt sympathies to his son and daughter, his extended family, friends, as well as his colleagues in the IPSO Civil Division. Deputy Olivier was a well-respected member of the IPSO Civil Division for the past 8 years, his quiet demeanor, kind smile and words will be missed by all.”