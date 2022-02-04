Acadiana welcomes carnival season with first parade Saturday in New Iberia

Happening this weekend in New Iberia, Acadiana's first Mardi Gras parade of the season will roll after a two year hiatus from tossing beads.

Patrick Norris with the Bayou Mardi Gras Association said that it is good to be back on the parade route.

He's played a role in putting on New Iberia's Mardi Gras parades for more than 30 years. And on Saturday, February 5, Norris said the parade will be back in the biggest way.

"It is going to be a bigger parade. More floats, more participants, more bands. We have bands from New Orleans, two huge bands from Baton Rouge, and the Lagniappe ladies from Lafayette that are going to participate," he said.

The parade is a perfect way to welcome the season whether you're catching beads on main street or watching from home.

"We wanted to be able to bring it to people who couldn't get down here, friends or family in other parts of the country who want to experience a true South Louisiana Mardi Gras parade, now they can tune in and watch it themselves," said Mike Wattigny.

Revelers can catch a live stream of the parade on the Positively Iberia Facebook page at 6:00 pm on Saturday.

For a full schedule of Mardi Gras events in Acadiana, visit KATC's Mardi Gras Headquarters.

