Iberia Parish woman gives birth en route to the hospital

An Iberia Parish couple is welcoming a healthy baby after having to take the delivery into their own hands.

Kristin Cormier and her husband delivered their daughter en route to the hospital.

The Loreauville couple just dropped off their daughters to their in-laws and started making their way to Ochsner Lafayette General.

Just 25 minutes into the trip, they had to make an unexpected stop here on Levert Road in St. Martinville.

“I had to lean on my side and I said, 'I have to' and he said, 'No you can’t' and I was like, 'No this has to happen now!' He says, 'Well what am I supposed to do?!' Then he pulled over and I said, 'You have to come to catch her' and she came flying out like a fish and he caught her before she hit the floorboard,” explained Cormier.

Shortly after delivery, Cormier’s husband called 911 and they were transported to Ochsner Lafayette General.

Since posting the whole ordeal on social media, they’ve received some interesting feedback.

“People have messaged us and joked around about what we should name her after the vehicle or the road that she was born on. It’s been funny,” Cormier added.

Cormier was discharged from Ochsner this evening and says they’re excited to introduce Etta to her three sisters.

