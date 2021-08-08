I-10 W Breaux Bridge traffic congestion

At 10:55 P.M. Saturday night, KATC received a report of standstill between Cecilia and Breaux Bridge on Interstate-10 west.

According to 97.3, Interstate-10 is closed at Henderson due to a crash at LA 328 in Breaux Bridge.

Motorists should use alternate route.

One hour later after KATC received report, traffic is beginning to move.

Louisiana State Police tell us they are not on scene, but St. Martin Parish is.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

