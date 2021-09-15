Hurricane Ida recovery efforts on pause during TD Nicholas

With Nicholas bringing rain to the state, Hurricane Ida relief efforts for Southeast Louisiana are being put on hold.

That’s because volunteers in Acadiana cannot get to the region.

Here in Lafayette, United Way and Catholic Charities Of Acadiana are pausing their volunteer efforts as what remains of Nicholas makes its way through the state.

It could be especially difficult for the Southeastern part of the state, a region hit hard by hurricane ida.

"Folks from Acadiana have been awesome about coming out showing their support and helping our neighbors in need during this time.”

For the last week and half, volunteers with the United Way of Acadiana have done supply drives, but shifted their plans for Hurricane Nicholas.

"We elected to not staff with volunteers and have folks from the National Guard who are helping us instead and tomorrow, just out of an abundance of caution while we can do our part to keep the community safe during this threat,” said United Way of Acadiana President & CEO, Carlee Alm-Labar.

It's a threat slowing down joint recovery efforts with Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

"Crews can't come in when you've got a storm that comes in like this. You've got folks who have said that they can come in and then because of the forecast of 10 to 15 inches of rain and some of these spots down toward the south. They're not able to get in and help,” said

Catholic Charities of Acadiana External Affairs Director, Ben Broussard.

With heavy rainfall, it's forcing the nonstop recovery efforts to be put on hold.

"Yesterday and today we kind of stayed in the office. They kind of took a couple of days to breathe easy. We still got some supplies and I'm not sure where they're going to go or where we're headed,” said St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Information Officer, David Spencer.

Volunteers who are hopeful they can continue to help neighboring communities.

"Acadiana has stepped up time and time again to help them and we will continue to do so. We know when if the tough part of the disaster hits us and hits here. We know that they will come to help us as well,” Alm-Labar added.

Both United Way and Catholic Charities Of Acadiana continue to ask for donations and volunteers to help as the Southeast region continues to recover.

