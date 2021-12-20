Hundreds of toys donated in memory of slain teen

ABBEVILLE, L.a. — Four years after the death of her son Dylan, Megan Plowden is still fighting against gun violence in her community.

The family partnered with Mt. Triumph Baptist Church and the Nehemiah Projects of Acadiana, Inc. to hold a toy drive for the children of Abbeville during an annual vigil in Dylan's honor at the church Sunday evening.

"Dylan loved it — Christmas — it was actually his favorite holiday," Plowden told KATC.

She said her family combined forces with Mt. Triumph and Nehemiah Projects of Acadiana to give more than 850 toys to Abbeville's children.

"If you were here right now, you could feel the electricity, the excitement, of the children who are here that will soon receive something as a gift during this Advent season," said Mt. Triumph Baptist's pastor, Willie Williams. "And to be able to help, to show love, to not only one or two, but an entire community? That is just an awesome blessing."

14-year-old Dylan Plowden was shot on this day back in 2017 near Kibbie and Vernon streets in Abbeville. Police say Dylan identified Jalen Levine as the shooter before he died in the hospital. Levine is currently in Vermilion Parish Jail awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge in Plowden's death.

"I can say there's a part of my healing, to see that I can make another child smile so they can get hope to see there's somebody in the community that cares," Plowden said.

"Out of tragedy comes triumph and that's what we try to encourage and tell folks here who have suffered so much tragedy due to gun violence here in the City of Abbeville," Pastor Williams told KATC.

Plowden said nothing will stop her as she continues to fight for justice for her son, noting their next court date is set for January 13.

