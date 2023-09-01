Humidity ramps back up this weekend; some rain chances in the mix as well

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the holiday weekend!

If you are heading out this Friday evening, expect warm, but quiet conditions.

Lows overnight will be milder and won't feel quite as pleasant as the previous nights.

The forecast over the next few days will be centered around an area of low pressure that has been cut-off from the upper-level flow.

Current Upper pattern

It'll drift westward through the course of the weekend, and with time, will help to draw in moisture from the Gulf.

As a result, rain chances will perk up toward the back end of the holiday weekend.

We'll go 30-40% on the rain chances both Saturday and Sunday as highs push into the mid-90s.

Saturday PM Extended hrrr

Expect rain chances to sit in the 50-60% range Labor Day and into Tuesday of next week.

Labor Day scattered storms

Thereafter, a drier and hot pattern will ensue for the remainder of next week.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS:

There are several different system we're monitoring across the Atlantic basin.

Friday tropics map

However, none of them pose a threat to the Gulf nor Acadiana at this time.

Let's dive into one of the features that is somewhat the most intriguing at the point.

A healthy looking tropical wave is emerging off the African coast and now has a 50% chance of developing in the days ahead.

Models are hinting that in all likelihood, this one will develop and make a westward and then perhaps a northwestward run.

down the line Euro tropics tracker

We'll keep an eye on it as it is still very early, but Florida and the east coast should watch this one closely as it may get a little too close for comfort.

------------------------------------------------------------

