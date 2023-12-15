How will Saturday's rain impact your weekend plans?

It's going to be a fairly quiet end to the work week with clear skies to start the day before clouds drift in by the afternoon.

Highs will remain above normal and should push into the low 70s.

Clouds will build in the evening and will set the stage for a round of showers and storms to move through the area to start the weekend.

A quick moving front will bring a round of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder through Acadiana on Saturday morning.

Rain totals will sit around an inch or two and neither severe weather nor flooding are expected to be much of a concern.

Showers should move through fairly quickly but the clouds will linger through the remainder of the day.

Winds will be strong through the day Saturday and temperatures will be in the low 60s and 50s and the wind chill will be a little lower.

Those clouds will finally begin to clear on Sunday although the cooler air mass will linger into next work week.

