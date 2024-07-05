How to protect your skin in the summer heat

A heat advisory is in effect for much of Acadiana. If you do plan to go outside, it's important to make sure your skin is protected from the heat. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, an itchy rash or sunburned skin can quickly interrupt your summer fun.

There are a few skin issues that are preventable such as acne breakouts from sweat. Dermatologists recommend that you blot your skin instead of wiping sweat from your face. Also, make sure to use a clean cloth. In order to prevent dry, irritated skin you should apply sunscreen and make sure it is SPF30+ and take showers and baths in warm water rather than hot. It's also suggested that you use a mild cleanser. Another big skin issue to be aware of is heat rash. It can build up under your skin and cause a rash and tiny, itchy bump. Nurse Practitioner Katherine Delahoussaye has seen a number of patients with heat rash this summer and shared a few tips.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel