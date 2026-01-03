How a young starting five is driving a winning culture in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana High’s starting lineup may be young, but the impact they’re making is undeniable. Four freshmen and a sophomore are leading the Rams to a 17-2 start. Holding each other accountable while changing the program’s culture.

Last season, Acadiana won just five games. This year, the team is playing a completely different brand of basketball, including a 10-game winning streak that highlights their growth and resilience.

“During preseason, you could really see a big difference from preseason to now,” said freshman forward Jayla C. Carmouche. “I feel like we all changed a lot. When we’re playing a team that’s worse than us, we don’t try to create bad habits off of their mistakes.”

Head coach Corey Arnold, bringing his winning experience from Walker High, has guided the young Rams through growing pains and helped them raise their level of play.

“All the small things that we have done in our wins, we take back to our losses,” freshman center Brooklyn White said. “As a team, he wants us to raise the standard. I don’t let things I know I’m capable of take away from the things I know I can’t do yet.”

For a team facing preseason challenges, those early lessons became a building block.

Point guard Antoinette-Marie Sittig has been key in running the Rams’ offense and keeping the team focused. “I learned to, you know, learn at a faster pace, help my team win, and do things the correct way,” Sittig said.

When asked what’s next for the team, White was clear: “Wins. Stay humble.”

Acadiana will face Vidalia on Jan. 3 at 3 p.m., the first of seven games before district play begins later this month.

