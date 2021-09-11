Houston's Consulate Gen. of Mexico to host event for Louisiana Mexican communities impacted by Ida

The Consulate General of Mexico in Houston will hold a mobile consulate in the city of Lafayette, on Saturday and Sunday, to support the Mexican community affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

They say more than 600 appointments were made available to the public to process birth certificates, passports and consular identifications, as well as consular protection services.

The event is happening today from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M, and on Sunday from 9 A.M. until 2 P.M.

The event will be held at Global Plaza (Caras and Faces) at 330 Guilbeau Rd. in Lafayette.

With the help of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they say, the Mexican population residing in the states of Louisiana and Mississippi has access to 750 appointments at the Consulate General of Mexico in Houston’s headquarters, as well as for its Consulate on Wheels in Pearland, TX.

For more information about the Consulate General of Mexico in Houston, click here.

To follow Consulado General de México en Houston on Facebook, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel