House passes bipartisan bill to strengthen security against wmd threats

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Securing the Cities Improvement Act, a bipartisan bill co-authored by Louisiana Congressmen Clay Higgins (R-LA) and Troy Carter (D-LA) aimed at strengthening national security efforts against weapons of mass destruction.

The legislation ensures continued funding and support for the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Securing the Cities (STC) program, which helps cities detect and respond to nuclear, radiological, chemical, and biological threats. The program provides detection equipment, training, technical expertise, and operational support.

“This legislation reflects our shared dedication to protecting Louisiana and the nation from potential terrorist threats,” Higgins said. “Our energy and industrial sectors are critical, and we must maintain security capabilities to keep them safe.”

Carter emphasized the bill’s importance following recent violence in New Orleans, including a deadly New Year’s Day shooting on Bourbon Street.

“This bill strengthens our preparedness and security measures, particularly in areas like New Orleans, which play a crucial role in the nation’s energy and economic stability,” Carter said.

The bill also requires DHS to submit a performance report to Congress within two years, evaluating the effectiveness of participating cities using specific metrics and milestones.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration.

