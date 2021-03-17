No injuries in Youngsville house fire

No one was injured this morning when a clothes dryer malfunctioned and caught fire.

Youngsville Firefighters, assisted by Broussard Firefighters and Milton Firefighters, brought the fire at a home on Psalm Court under control.

Youngsville Fire Chief Blair Rivette said everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

The laundry room was destroyed, and part of the garage, where it was located, also was damaged. Damage to the home itself was mostly limited to heat and smoke damage, he said.

