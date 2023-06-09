Hotter temperatures arrive for the weekend

We've made it a full week in June and so far we've had very little change in our day to day pattern.

The weekend doesn't look much different, although if you squint you'll be able to see a few subtle changes.

Hot and humid weather persists on Friday and temperatures will push into the mid 90s.

A few spotty showers will be possible along the sea breeze but for the most part we'll remain quiet and sunny.

A weak, summer front is moving through on Saturday which could bring a scattering of rain to the area in the evening.

This front, however, won't really cool us down much but it will help lower humidity a little.

As we dry out on Sunday and next week temperatures will continue to warm up and highs will be in the upper 90s through the majority of next work week.

