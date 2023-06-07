Watch Now
Hot with widely scattered showers, some storms rest of week

Thursday
Rain coverage &amp; timing
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 16:50:55-04

TONIGHT: Few showers early; quiet late
THURSDAY: Hot & partly cloudy

DISCUSSION

Outside of a few showers this evening, it'll be a mostly quiet and mild night ahead as lows drop into the lower 70s.

The weather pattern will remain fairly consistent as we round out the week over the next couple of days.

Expect hot afternoons with rain coverage in the 30-40% range.

Extended HRRR model

Any activity will generally be working from the north to the south.

Weekend And Beyond

Looks like we could see a slight uptick in rain chances Saturday as a mid-level perturbation works through during the second half of the day.

Thereafter, high pressure looks to flex its muscle by the end of the weekend and start of next week.

As a result, we do anticipate overall lower rain chances and hotter temperatures.

Highs could be pushing into the middle and even upper 90s in spots.

