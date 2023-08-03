Hot weather continues as forecasters run out of adjectives

It's so hot.

There's not much more to say about the forecast at this point as Louisiana's hottest ever summer shows no sign of slowing down.

Acadiana will hit 100 degrees for the 5th day in a row and heat index values that will sit between 110-115.

The Excessive Heat Warning has become a Heat Advisory with slightly lower dewpoints but the heat still needs to be taken seriously.

A few sea breeze showers will be possible in the afternoon but nothing that will have any impact on the day's temperatures.

Don't expect any changes through the next several days with our next show at scattered showers arriving Tuesday.

