Hot weather arriving to start the weekend

We've almost made it to the weekend, and the it's setting up to be a scorcher out there the next few days.

Showers aren't going to be as common on Friday or Saturday and as a result the highs are going to be sitting in the mid 90s.

Heat index values as a result will sit in the triple digits, hovering around 105-107 during the hottest parts of the day for the first half of the weekend.

Unsettled weather is going to return on Sunday with widely scattered showers and storms out there to wrap up the weekend, and staying unsettled through most of next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel