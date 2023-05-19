Hot end to the week; more clouds this weekend with a few scattered storms Saturday

Good morning, Acadiana!

It's going to be another mostly sunny and hot one across the region.

Expect highs to climb into the lower 90s by the afternoon.

Winds will be very light only at around 3-6mph.

A weak front will try and work in Saturday afternoon helping to generating a few scattered showers and storms for the second half of the day (40%).

Few storms Saturday PM

There is a low-end risk for an isolated stronger storm capable of producing damaging winds.

Not much temperature change behind the front, although we'll be slightly cooler Sunday with highs in the mid-80s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Much of next week is looking like late May with warm/hot conditions day in and day out.

No major weather system is in that 10-day forecast, but some isolated rain chances could return for the middle parts of next week

