Hot day coming up but showers return on Thursday

It's shaping up to be another hot, but ultimately quiet day across Acadiana.

Temperatures once again are going to push into the mid 90s, and heat index values will go well beyond that sitting between 102 and 106.

This is going to be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and only a few fair weather clouds drifting around the area.

Showers will be returning on Thursday, however, as moisture gets back into the area and a front stall over Acadiana.

The rain over the next few days should follow a familiar pattern, getting going in the mid to late morning and continuing until the late afternoon to early evening.

Showers at times will be heavy and thunderstorms will be flaring up as well.

As has been the case so often this summer once the wet weather picks up we'll be stuck in that pattern for several days taking us through the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

In the Tropics:

Daniel Phillips

We're still keeping our eyes on a wave that will move into the Bay of Campeche by the end of the week, were tropical development is possible.

As of now we would expect any kind of emerging system to be a heavy rain maker for Mexico and south Texas, and not carry much of an impact for Louisiana.

