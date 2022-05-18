Hot and hazy through the rest of the week

We are in the middle of another dry stretch of weather and it looks like that stretch will continue through the rest of the work week.

Plenty of sunshine will help drive temperatures into the low 90s, and the heat index value is going to push into the upper 90s by the end of the afternoon.

Skies may be a little hazy, the result of some high level smoke which has drifted in from the west from some fires burning out in Mexico, and New Mexico.

Winds will be picking up in the afternoon with sustained winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts up to around 20 mph, this won't help much with the heat but it could help it from feeling too sticky.

The next shot we'll have at some rain will come at the weekend with unsettled weather picking up on Saturday and Sunday as a front stalls across the Gulf Coast.

It can't be stated enough how desperate we are for some rainfall, it is dry across south Louisiana and extreme drought conditions continue to persist.

