Holiday travelers flock to Lafayette, cherishing family and traditions

LAFAYETTE, La.— Backpacks on shoulders and suitcases in tow, holiday travelers filled airports across the country on Christmas Eve, many with one goal in mind: getting home.

“There's nothing like home,” said Chasity Uzuegbu, a college student born and raised in Lafayette who now resides in Ohio and came home for the holidays. “I miss the food. I miss the people. The culture Lafayette is always a good time. Louisiana is a good time as well.”

Friends Mary Dix and Jacqueline Bailey, who have known each other for 40 years, travel together every year to celebrate a shared tradition.

“From our high school class, we rent a cabin, all of us, and have a family weekend,” Dix said. “Then she stayed in town to visit. My daughter is her goddaughter, and my grandbaby is her god-grandbaby.”

Even younger travelers understand the true meaning of Christmas travel. Jaden King said it’s about giving back to family.

“Giving my dad presents and love, and I always take care of him because he takes care of me and gets him lots of good presents because I love him, and he's been there since I was a little kid,” King said.

For Genesis LeBlanc, it’s the little moments that matter most.

“Just being able to be with my family and the food,” LeBlanc said.

Holiday travel can be tiring, but getting home to your loved ones is the best part. No matter the distance, holiday travelers are making sure their holiday plans become a reality.

Travelers are also encouraged to check with their airlines, as delays or cancellations are possible. One flight from Dallas experienced a 14-hour delay arriving at Lafayette Regional Airport, so be sure to plan ahead.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel