Historic freeze impacts Louisiana agriculture, crops and livestock recovering

This week’s historic freeze brought challenges for Louisiana’s farmers, livestock owners, and fishermen, but state officials remain optimistic about recovery efforts.

Dr. Mike Strain, Louisiana’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, says the freezing temperatures caused damage to crops like strawberries and winter pastures, but snow cover helped protect sugar cane roots from the deep freeze.

“The snow acted as a blanket covering the cane fields. Any stubble above the ground will be lost, but we feel that the roots will be fine,” said Dr. Strain.

While sugar cane fared relatively well, strawberry farmers may face significant losses, and livestock farmers are dealing with the high costs of supplemental hay and feed after winter ryegrass pastures were wiped out.

NO MAJOR LIVESTOCK LOSSES REPORTED

Dr. Strain confirmed that there have been no reports of major livestock losses. Farmers prepared for the cold by providing extra feed and shelter for their animals.

The freeze may also have brought some unexpected benefits. Harmful pests, like beetles that damage pine trees and bugs that attack sugar cane, may have been killed off by the extreme cold.

FISHERIES LARGELY UNAFFECTED

Louisiana’s fisheries were mostly unaffected by the freeze. Crawfish farms, in particular, are expected to bounce back quickly as temperatures warm up next week.

ASSESSING THE DAMAGE

The USDA and state officials are currently assessing the full economic impact of the freeze, which is expected to reach millions of dollars. Dr. Strain says the true cost won’t be known until all data is collected.

Farmers experiencing losses are encouraged to document damages and work with their local Farm Services Agency (FSA) office to apply for potential federal assistance.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Snow protected sugar cane roots, but strawberries and winter pastures took a hit.

No major livestock losses have been reported, though farmers face rising feed costs.

The freeze may have killed harmful pests that damage crops and trees.

Crawfish farms were largely unaffected and should recover quickly.

USDA and state officials are assessing damage, which could cost millions.

For more information or assistance, visit ldaf.state.la.us or contact your local FSA office.

