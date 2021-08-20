High heat shaping up for the weekend

The main issue this weekend is going to be the temperatures which are expected to push into the mid and upper 90s, and a heat index that is much hotter.

This heat is the result of a high pressure ridge building across the region, the same one that kept Hurricane Grace down in the southern Gulf of Mexico, so the intense heat is the trade off to keep the tropics at bay.

Heat index values will get close to the Heat Advisory criteria, which is 108, and it wouldn't be surprising to see those advisories issued for the weekend.

While there's still a lot of moisture in the atmosphere that won't really translate to any type of shower or thunderstorm activity, just a very heavy oppressive atmosphere.

The spotty showers will slowly return next week and the temperatures will come down a little, not much, but every little bit helps.

