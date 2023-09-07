High heat, PM storms to round out week; some relief by the end off weekend

TONIGHT: Sct. evening T-showers; mild overnight

FRIDAY: Hot; Sct. afternoon/evening storms

DISCUSSION

Any leftover thundershowers this afternoon will come to end later this evening.

And despite being in September, we can't seem to shake the high heat in Acadiana!

Highs will continue to push the upper 90s to lower 100s Friday.

An impulse in the upper-levels will be dropping southward into the region during the afternoon hours.

Friday afternoon Extended hrrr model

That will likely help to generate a scattering of showers and storms.

Furthermore, with all the heat building up throughout the day, a few of the storms could be on the strong to perhaps severe side with gusty winds being the primary threat.

Severe storm risk Friday

We'll be on the lookout for that as well as the potential for heavy rainfall.

Extended HRRR Rainfall accumulations

Small hail could be possible in the heftier storms.

A few leftover showers could stick around Saturday, but rain chances will be trending lower this weekend as slightly more comfortable air gradually filters in.

It will be most noticeable Saturday night into Sunday with a reduction in those dew points.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s for a couple nights/early mornings, so that will feel quiet nice.

Overall, temperatures will finally be running closer to normal for much of next week.

TROPICS

It's all about Hurricane Lee out in the Atlantic.

It has started to rapidly intensify and is well on its way to becoming at least a category 4, but it will certainly have category 5 potential.

Hurricane Lee Track & intensity forecast

It will thankfully miss the Caribbean islands to the north before making a northward turn down the line.

It remains no concern for the Gulf nor us in Acadiana.

