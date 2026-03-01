Herrmann’s historic one-hitter powers Cajuns past UC San Diego

LAFAYETTE, La. — For the Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team, Saturday was all about redemption. After Friday’s 7–3 loss ended a seven-game win streak, they came out swinging, and from the first pitch, it was clear they knew exactly what they wanted.

They say it’s a pitcher’s game, and Andrew Herrmann proved it on Saturday. The senior left-hander was untouchable, throwing a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, keeping UC San Diego off balance the entire game.

The offense was just as sharp. Drew Markle walked with one out and scored on Colt Brown’s RBI single in the first inning. By the third, Rigoberto Hernandez sparked a three-run frame with a hit-by-pitch, followed by run-scoring singles from Blaze Rodriguez and a two-run double from Maddox Mandino, putting Louisiana up 4–0.

In the sixth, right fielder Donovan LaSalle added a 415-foot solo home run to left, while Hernandez capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly for a 6–0 lead. UC San Diego managed their only hit in the sixth inning, but by then, Herrmann had already iced the game.

Coach Matt Deggs praised Herrmann’s performance and growth. “He checks every single box he has for three years that he’s been with us. We’re very blessed to have him, and he’s making the most of it. He’s reinvented himself,” Deggs said.

The Cajuns now prepare to finish the series against UC San Diego at Russo Park, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m Sunday.

