Here We Go Again: Another round of rain expected Friday

Frosty temperatures have settled in across Acadiana early Wednesday morning.

It'll be a slow warm up from there as highs will likely stay in the upper 50s, although without a wind it should feel better than Tuesday.

While winds won't be overly gusty they'll start to turn from the south which will lead to an increase in cloud cover Wednesday night, meaning lows will stay in the 50s.

Daniel Phillips

Southerly winds will persist through the day on Thursday and will drive temperatures back into the 70s for the afternoon high.

Clouds will arrive late in the evening and will eventually give way to some showers and storms by early Friday morning.

There's a chance that some of Friday's storms will be on the stronger side but the dynamics don't look nearly as impressive as they did earlier this week.

That being said we'll be on the fringe of some possible severe storms so we'll still need to be vigilant.

Daniel Phillips

Friday's storms will move through fairly quickly and the rest of the weekend looks cool and clear.

Use this stretch of nice weather to wrap up those pipes because Arctic air will be dropping down to start next work week with the first real hard freeze of the season.

Showers will move through on Monday although it doesn't look like they'll line up with the cold in time to produce anything other than liquid rain.

Winter forecast are notoriously tricky, however, so make sure you stay up to date on the forecast through the weekend.

