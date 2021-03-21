Henry Guinn re-elected Mayor of Jennings

Henry Guinn has been re-elected as Mayor of Jennings.
Republican Guinn wins the seat with 59% of the vote (1,087 votes) against Democrat opponent Melvin Joseph Adams (743).
For a full list of election results from Saturday, click here.
