Menu

Watch
NewsJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Henry Guinn re-elected Mayor of Jennings

items.[0].image.alt
KATC News
Election
Posted at 9:23 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 23:23:24-04

Henry Guinn has been re-elected as Mayor of Jennings.

Republican Guinn wins the seat with 59% of the vote (1,087 votes) against Democrat opponent Melvin Joseph Adams (743).

For a full list of election results from Saturday, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.