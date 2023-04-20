Heavy showers and few strong storms expected Friday

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana has another very nice day on the way with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that will be sitting in the mid 80s.

It's a little muggier out there Thursday morning, after a few days of steady, southerly flow and that added moisture will eventually give way to some afternoon clouds.

Ultimately though Thursday's forecast is going to stay very nice with very little to worry about, which gives a chance to focus in on Friday's active weather.

Daniel Phillips

A front will be swinging across Acadiana early Friday morning and will be sparking a round of strong showers and storms for the first half of the day.

The biggest threat with the storms will be wind and hail, with an isolated tornado possible, but keep in mind that any severe weather we see will stay pretty isolated.

Heavy showers will be moving through during commute time, and that could lead to a little localized flooding on some of the low lying roads.

So while widespread flooding doesn't look like it'll be much of an issue, there could be a few tricky spots as you're trying to get to work.

Daniel Phillips

Showers will start to taper off by mid-morning Friday and by the afternoon even some of the clouds will start to break up.

A few light showers could redevelop in the afternoon but they'll be mostly light and scattered, the heaviest rain will take place in the morning.

Once Saturday rolls around the skies will be clear and temperatures will be a comfortable 79 degrees, setting the stage for a beautiful weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel